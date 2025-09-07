Several winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio; $1.8B jackpot finally won

OHIO — Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio, and the $1.8 billion jackpot has finally been won.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In Saturday night’s drawing, 10 people in Ohio won upwards of $50,000 with winning Powerball tickets.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62. The Powerball was 17, and the PowerPlay multiplier was 2.

Two people won $1 million each with five of five winning numbers. The winning tickets were sold at Poor Boys Kwik-Stock in Woodstock and at Hudson Express Carryout in Columbus.

Two people won $100,000 each with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the PowerPlay multiplier. The winning tickets were sold at Beverage Depot in Geneva and Stop N Go in Struthers.

Six additional people won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball, according to Powerball officials. The locations of the winning tickets have not yet been announced.

The 1.8 billion jackpot has finally been won, and is being split between two people!

One person in Missouri and one in Texas will each get $900 million, according to Powerball officials.

The jackpot is now at $20 million. The next drawing will be held on Monday, Sept. 8.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group