Columbus airport to close walking lot in preparation for terminal expansion

COLUMBUS — One of the parking lots at John Glenn Columbus International Airport will soon be permanently closed as construction on the new terminal continues.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Airport officials announced this week that the walking lot will permanently close in May to make way for a new public safety building.

TRENDING STORIES:

Those who use the walking lot for short-term parking are encouraged to use the airport’s valet service or parking garage.

Parking is also available in the Red and Green Shuttle Lots.

“This change is part of the exciting progress happening across the airport — bringing us closer to a new terminal, and opening day," officials wrote in a social media post.

The new public safety building is part of CMH Next, a $2 million transformation at the airport. It will include offices, training facilities, and the public safety communications center.

CMH Next also includes the construction of a new, nearly 1-million-square-foot terminal and a new 5,000+ space parking garage connected to the terminal by a pedestrian bridge.

The new terminal is expected to open in early 2029.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group