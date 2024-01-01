Colts TE, Miami Valley native arrested on felony domestic violence charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree was arrested Friday in Hendricks County, Indiana on allegations of domestic violence.

Ogletree, 25, was arrested and charged with domestic violence committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, ESPN reported. Both charges are felonies.

He’s accused of slamming a woman last week during an argument, CBS Sports reported. The confrontation allegedly happened while Ogletree’s son was in the home.

Ogletree is a graduate of Northridge High School. He was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Colts addressed the situation in a statement obtained by ESPN.

“We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree. The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the statement read.

