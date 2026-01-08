Collectibles store closing Dayton Mall location

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A collectibles store has announced that it will soon be closing its flagship Dayton Mall location.

Treasure Trove Collectibles & Marketplace wrote in a social media post last month that it will offer storewide discounts.

Their store in the Fairfield Commons Mall will remain open, according to the social media post.

“We are profoundly grateful for your patronage over the past 7 years,” the store said. “It has brought us pleasure to witness the delight on your faces as you stepped back in time with us — rediscovering childhood memories, uncovering elusive treasures, and finding that perfect gift to bring a smile to someone special.”

Treasure Trove Collectibles sells a wide range of collectibles, including toys, comics, figurines, and seasonal items.

