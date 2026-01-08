Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car at busy intersection in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car at a busy intersection on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Needmore Road and N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s who had been hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection with his bike.

He was unresponsive, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was not injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: At least 1 hospitalized after crash at busy intersection in Montgomery County

Our news crew saw a damaged bicycle in one of the crosswalks, and investigators were taking photos of a white Cadillac.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the intersection was scattered with evidence markers and blocked with crime scene tape for hours.

Several neighbors told News Center 7 that this intersection can be dangerous.

“Last week, we were driving home, and there was another incident right here,” Wiltaveuh Grossley said.

Grossley grew up in Harrison Township.

She was on her way home from work when she came up on this crash.

“And all of a sudden, like all the police are pulling up, I’m like, oh my God, what’s going on? And there’s a bike in the middle of the roadway, and then there’s a car, you know,” she said. “It’s been very hectic, like this has been like the fifth accident in a couple of weeks.”

She added that drivers speed through this intersection often.

“No one uses the walkway,” Grossley said.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson saw it herself.

Several people ran across the street, dodging cars.

Grossley said when people do that at night, it’s hard to see them.

“And the fact that it’s getting dark at 5 o’clock now,” she said. “I just wish everyone would just slow down and pay attention. It’s a very high-traffic area. Kids walk around here all the time. I wish that we would use the crosswalks; there are crosswalks everywhere.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group