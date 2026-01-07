At least 1 hospitalized after crash at busy intersection in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — At least one person was hospitalized after a crash at a busy intersection on Wednesday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened at Needmore Road and N Dixie Drive just after 6:30 p.m., a Montgomery County Dispatch Supervisor said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Body camera video shows fight that caused county-wide call for backup at local hotel
- Man climbs burning apartment complex to rescue woman; Nephew of victim speaks out
- Shooting involving ICE agent in Minneapolis amid immigration crackdown; one dead
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group