WATCH: Local high school boy’s basketball buzzer-beater gets national attention

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local high school boys’ basketball game buzzer-beater is getting national attention.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Wayne High School men’s basketball wrote in a social media post that senior Alphonso Ward pulled from beyond half court and buried the game-winning shot at the buzzer on Tuesday night.
The Warriors beat Springboro, 55-52, at Wayne High School.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car at busy intersection in Montgomery Co.
- 3 of 4 suspects arrested in burglary of Browns QB’s home
- Local pharmacy closes, leaving customers without medicine
Ward’s buzzer-beater made it to No. 1 on ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.
Kaden Post led the Warriors with 29 points.
Wayne High School is 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference.
The Warriors’ next game will be Friday night at Northmont High School.
DA DA DA DA DA DA #SCtop10 #SportsCenter #ESPNTop10 #Top10Plays #HSHoops #HighSchoolBasketball #BuzzerBeater #WayneWarriors #OhioHoops #HardWorkOn3 pic.twitter.com/ZspBYiy2PV— Wayne Men’s Basketball (@WayneMensBBall) January 7, 2026
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group