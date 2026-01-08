WATCH: Local high school boy’s basketball buzzer-beater gets national attention

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local high school boys’ basketball game buzzer-beater is getting national attention.

Wayne High School men’s basketball wrote in a social media post that senior Alphonso Ward pulled from beyond half court and buried the game-winning shot at the buzzer on Tuesday night.

The Warriors beat Springboro, 55-52, at Wayne High School.

Ward’s buzzer-beater made it to No. 1 on ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

Kaden Post led the Warriors with 29 points.

Wayne High School is 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

The Warriors’ next game will be Friday night at Northmont High School.

