Cold weather to affect cars’ performance; ways to winterize your vehicle in frigid temps

HUBER HEIGHTS — As winter weather approaches, drivers are urged to take precautionary measures to prepare their vehicles for colder temperatures and snow.

Cold weather can cause problems such as battery failure and tire pressure drops, making it crucial for drivers to prepare their vehicles adequately.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Caleb Travis, a driver from Huber Heights, shared his winter preparation routine.

“I travel a lot and I, like, had to get new tires, make sure everything is ready, just for the winter, get antifreeze, all that type of stuff,” he said.

He noted that he typically waits until the first snow, but always emphasizes warming up his car.

“I would warm your car up, try to get out early,” said Travis.

Morgan Dean, a spokesman for AAA Club Alliance, alerted drivers to frequent dead battery issues during the winter months.

“At 32 degrees, a battery loses about 35% of its power, but it needs one and a half times as much power to get that vehicle started. If it’s down closer to zero, a battery loses about 60%,” said Dean.

This highlights the importance of having batteries checked, especially before getting on the road in cold weather.

Kyle Kember, general manager at Grismer, said it’s important to maintain tires during extreme weather conditions.

“It’s okay to put a few extra pounds in there because obviously the weather is going to cause it to drop,” he said.

Kember also recommends that drivers rotate their tires during every oil change to ensure optimal performance and safety.

Mechanics said that it is not too late for individuals to winterize their cars. Basic steps such as checking fluid levels, battery health, and tire pressure can significantly enhance vehicle reliability in frigid temperatures.

Drivers are reminded that winterizing their vehicles is crucial, especially as snowfall increases and temperatures drop further. Taking preventive measures can lead to safer driving conditions throughout the winter season.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group