ASHTABULA — Four people and two animals were rescued Saturday after a boat capsized on Lake Erie in Ohio.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) received a “MAYDAY” broadcast from a boat Saturday that was taking on water north of Ashtabula, according to a social media post.

They lost contact and the Coast Guard launched from Station Ashtabula and assisted the boat along with three “Good Samaritan” boats.

The USCG arrived and evacuated everyone, including two dogs.

“We really appreciate the quick assistance received from the three well-prepared Good Samaritans as well as the Ashtabula Lift Bridge,” said BM2 Downer in a Facebook post. “And of course, we can’t forget all the love we got from the dogs – Hunter & his son Tucker (13 weeks old)!”

Coast Guard rescues 4 people, 2 dogs from Ohio boat Photo contributed by U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes (contributed by Facebook) (U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes (contributed by Facebook) /U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes (contributed by Facebook))

