Clopay announces $30 million expansion for Troy facility

TROY — A Miami County manufacturer is in the process of a multi-million dollar expansion.

Clopay Corporation announced Wednesday that it is expanding its manufacturing facility in Troy.

The company, which is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America, will add around 100,000 square feet to the existing site on W. Market Street near Interstate 75.

The approximately $30 million investment will also bring at least 54 new jobs by 2026, according to a Clopay spokesperson.

“The expansion reflects increased customer demand for our premium products, and Clopay’s success in bringing new technologies to market,” Clopay President Victor Weldon said. “Clopay is proud to expand in Troy and appreciates the supportive business environment and talented workforce provided by the State of Ohio.”

Construction for the expansion has already started and is expected to be completed by mid-2024.

“This expansion will provide great job opportunities for Troy area residents. We are glad the City of Troy is able to assist with this important project,” Joseph Graves, CEO of the Troy Development Council, said.

