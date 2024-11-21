Cleveland to bid for WNBA team

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland wants to bring the WNBA back to Ohio.

The Cleveland Cavaliers ownership group is actively pursuing the opportunity of bringing a WNBA expansion team to Cleveland, the Associated Press and WKYC in Cleveland reported.

“It has long been woven into our mission to utilize our platform to unite our community in ways that drive equal opportunities across the board,” Nic Barlage, CEO of the Cavs, Rock Entertainment Group, and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, said. “To that end, we are actively pursuing bringing a WNBA expansion team to Cleveland.”

If it comes to fruition, it would be the second time Cleveland will have had a WNBA team. The city had the Cleveland Rockers from 1997 to 2003.

The Associated Press reported that the WNBA is adding three expansion teams in the next two seasons. The new teams will be in Golden State, Portland, and Toronto. The addition will bring the league’s total to 15 franchises.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league would like to add a 16th team by the 2028 season.

“Cleveland’s vibrant ecosystem of world-class assets, passionate and engaged sports fans, coupled with a culture that has allowed professional sports to thrive, make our Team and city uniquely positioned to provide an ideal home for the W’s next franchise,” Barlage said in a statement to WKYC.

Cleveland hosted this year’s Women’s Final Four at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and drew sold-out crowds. Barlage pointed out that success as proof that a women’s team would “thrive in Northeast Ohio.”

