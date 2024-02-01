Local

Classes canceled in Springfield for total solar eclipse

By WHIO Staff

Guardians Solar Eclipse Baseball FILE - The moon covers the sun during a solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Officials are estimating 200,000 visitors will descend upon Cleveland April 8, 2024, to view a total solar eclipse — a once-in-generations event. The Cleveland Guardians baseball team has their home opener the same day. The Guardians have started their home openers in recent years with a 4:10 p.m. first pitch. This year, though, that falls in the partial-eclipse window. The team is weighing whether to embrace the eclipse and open the ballpark earlier to allow fans to watch the eclipse together — an opening act on opening day. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Another Miami Valley school district is canceling classes for the upcoming solar eclipse.

Springfield City Schools will not hold classes on April 8.

>> Tony Hawk visits Ohio skatepark designed by his father

The district amended its school year calendar by moving a Professional Development Day originally scheduled for April 19 to April 8. So while staff will report to work, students will not report for class.

“This change was made in the interest of student safety, as preschool and elementary students would typically be released for dismissal at approximately the same time as the eclipse,” a district spokesperson said.

>> Elsa’s issues statement on lawsuit over proposed Sheetz gas station

Students will also be sent home before the day of the eclipse with certified eyewear.

Springfield is the latest district to cancel classes for the eclipse. As News Center 7 reported on Wednesday, Fairborn City Schools will also let students have the day off.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read