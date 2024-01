CLAYTON — Classes have been canceled today at Northmont High School.

Northmont City Schools wrote on its social media page that this is due to a water issue at the high school.

This only impacts Northmont High School

“We apologize for the late notice and any inconvenience this may cause,” the school district wrote on its Facebook page.

The district said classes will be in session at all other schools today.





