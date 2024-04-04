Classes canceled for elementary school students due to funeral of Clark County teacher

CLARK COUNTY — Classes have been canceled today for elementary school students to attend the funeral services of a Clark County teacher who died last week.

>>Miami Twp. Board of Trustees cast votes on assistant police chief accused of misconduct

Diana Buffenbarger, 54, passed away on March 28 and dedicated three decades as an elementary school teacher at Northwestern Local Schools, according to her online obituary.

Northwestern Local Schools wrote on its social media page on Wednesday that there will be no classes at Northwestern Elementary today.

“In order for her Warrior family to attend her services and pay respect to her family, Northwestern Elementary will not be in session,” they said in a statement. “The Junior/Senior High School will remain open as usual.”

Diana was affectionately known as, “Mrs. B” by her students, especially in kindergarten, her obituary said.

The school district is asking the community to keep her family in their thoughts and prayers.





©2024 Cox Media Group