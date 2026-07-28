Clark Howard: Follow these simple steps to lower costs for back-to-school season

News Center 7’s Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said that as consumers prepare to go out and shop for back-to-school, regardless of what age your child is, it is important to follow this rule.

Howard said to make a list of what is needed. A lot of schools will provide parents with a list of school supplies, particularly younger grades.

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It’s important to stick to that list, and when you’re looking for things, before you go to the stores, shop online, but not necessarily buy online. Howard said to use the Internet to do comparison shopping.

The more comparison shopping consumers do, the more money will be saved.

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