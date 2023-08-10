Clark Howard: College Shopping Savings

DAYTON — Tuition is just the start when it comes to the cost of higher education. The average college student spends more than $1,000 on dorm/room supplies, alone.

Consumer Advisor Clark Howard shares ways to save this semester.

College Freshman Janie Spiller started shopping months ago.

“Instead of one large expense right before I leave with everything at once, we decided to break it up throughout the summer,” Spiller said.

Comparison shopping is an absolute must.

Kelly Spiller, Janie’s mother, said, “I’m looking at Amazon. I’m looking at Wayfair. I’m looking at Target, Walmart, and places like that. So, when I see a deal, I grab them, and we just stash them away.”

“A lot of these things are very expensive and they’re in high demand,” Kelly Spiller said.

Using apps like Honey and Camel will also help you save.

Honey finds coupons and deals while Camel keeps track of Amazon prices. So, you’ll know when it’s the best time to shop and buy items that you need and want.

Janie’s advice for future students is, “Start saving as early as you can.”

Getting started is key to finding the best deals.

You don’t want to be a victim of last-minute impulse purchases. The best thing for you when you’re trying to save money and sending your kids off to college – shop your own closets first. Avoid buying new stuff whenever possible because all it’s going to do is get beaten up at college.

Remember, you’re paying enough for your kid’s education. Don’t blow a lot more on things you don’t need for school.

