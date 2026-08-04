Clark Howard advises shoppers to use smartphones for better prices

If you are looking to get the best price possible at the checkout line, News Center 7’s Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said to use the technology that’s in your hands.

When you’re shopping for things for your kid’s dorm, school supplies, clothing, or whatever for going back to school, one of the things that consumers don’t do enough of is ask for price matching.

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It’s important to use your smartphone and compare prices at other stores, then ask the store you’re at if they price match. Not every store will price match.

Howard said consumers need to take advantage of this opportunity to drive the prices down on items you’re buying.

If consumers are shopping all year long, always look for prices at other stores and then ask to price match.

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