City unveils rebranding

PIQUA — The City of Piqua unveiled a new brand identity.

The new brand identity includes a logo, color scheme, and the tagline ‘It’s Happening Here.’

The initiative involved extensive community engagement, including surveys, interviews, and workshops, to ensure the brand resonates with residents.

“Every city needs a cohesive brand that positions that city as a desirable place to live, work and play,” Vice Mayor Jim Vetter said. “We all want Piqua to continue to improve, to strengthen our sense of community and be a place we’re all proud to call home.”

City leadership and a branding strategist involved hundreds of Piqua residents, elected officials, and employees in the research that was used to develop the City’s key messaging and inform the visual brand elements.

The new Piqua logo features a ‘U’ that can be seen as both a smile and a handshake.

