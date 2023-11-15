City of Springfield swears in newly elected mayor

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield has sworn in its new mayor.

Rob Rue was elected as the city’s new mayor in the November general election last week.

He replaces Warren Copeland, who announced his retirement to focus on his health and family.

“I want to thank Warren Copeland for his many years of dedicated service to our community as commissioner and mayor and as one of the longest-standing mayors in the State of Ohio,” said Rue in a statement.

He has previously been on the city commission since 2018.

The commission is accepting applications to fill Rue’s open seat on the city commission.

Those interested can complete an online application by visiting this website.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. today.

