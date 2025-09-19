City to spend $1.5 million to fix partial collapse of high-rise building

DAYTON — The city of Dayton approved spending $1.5 million to fix storm damage to a downtown building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell looked at the damage and danger the storm damage caused. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The building, located at 34 North Main Street, is tucked next to the Stratachache Tower.

In March, the facade on the roof gave way, sending debris tumbling down.

The danger and damage are greater than anticipated and hidden below ground.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group