City, school officials investigating after water reported outside Oakwood elementary school

OAKWOOD — City and school officials are investigating after a large amount of water was reported outside an Oakwood elementary school early Monday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Water reported outside Oakwood elementary school

Oakwood Police officers were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to Smith Elementary School at the 1700 block of Shafor Boulevard after water was reported outside the school.

Images from the scene show water coming from the back of the school.

Oakwood dispatchers told News Center 7 they cannot confirm if it is a water main break yet, but school and city officials are investigating.

The water has been turned off at the school, Oakwood City Schools confirmed to News Center 7.

There is no school today at Smith Elementary due to the Labor Day holiday.

No decisions have been made about school for tomorrow until they know, the spokesperson said.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Water reported outside Oakwood elementary school Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff





©2023 Cox Media Group