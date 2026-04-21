59-year-old woman flown to hospital after rollover crash

DARKE COUNTY — A 59-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after a rollover crash in Darke County on Monday.
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Around 9:17 a.m., Darke County deputies were called to the 4600 block of Houk Road for a crash.
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An investigation found that a Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 59-year-old woman was traveling westbound on Houk Road when the car went off the left side of the road.
The car overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the road before rolling a couple of times.
The driver was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.
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