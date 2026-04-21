Fight over dog escalates to shots fired; woman arrested

DAYTON — A woman is facing charges after a dispute over a dog escalated to shots being fired.

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Dayton officers were called to the 2500 block of West Riverview Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on April 18 for reports of a person with a gun.

An argument between neighbors started when a 19-year-old said she thought the neighbor’s dog looked malnourished and gave it some food.

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Police said the 30-year-old neighbor then confronted the 19-year-old.

The teen’s mother said she called dispatch to report the threats the 30-year-old was making when the suspect said she would go get her gun.

The family went inside and allegedly heard multiple shots fired, and the 30-year-old was outside with a gun.

Officers arrested the 30-year-old and booked her into Montgomery County Jail.

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