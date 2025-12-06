City provides way to send letters for Santa to North Pole

CENTERVILLE — A local city is providing a way to get letters to Santa all the way to the North Pole.

The City of Centerville has set up a special mailbox to make sure that holiday wishes make it straight to the North Pole.

Families can drop off their children’s letters to Santa in the special red Santa mailbox located at the front entrance of the Centerville Municipal Building at 100 West Spring Valley Road.

Santa’s mail box is open now through December 14.

The deadline ensures that Santa’s elves have enough time to collect each letter, check Santa’s list twice, and prepare personalized replies before Christmas.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to help children include their name and a complete mailing address in their letters so that Santa can send a response directly to your home.

