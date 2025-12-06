1 dead, 2 critical after trench collapse

CLERMONT COUNTY — One person is dead, and two others were seriously hurt after a trench collapse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Three people were putting underground pipes in on Valley Forge Drive when the trench collapsed on them at around 3:40 p.m. Friday, fire officials told our news partners at WCPO.

When crews arrived, firefighters said they found one person trying to dig the three out.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two of them were conscious and talking. However, one man was unconscious.

Crews were able to get oxygen and heated blankets into the trench while waiting for additional resources, including Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue.

It took around 45 minutes for crews to actually gain access to the trench.

After accessing the trench, officials learned the unconscious person had died.

There was another collapse while crews were working to get the people trapped out.

Officials were able to get one person out. They have been taken to UC Medical Center and are considered to be in critical condition.

Hours later, the second person was freed and is also in critical condition, suffering from a leg injury and hypothermia.

Crews are now working to recover the deceased victim.

Officials said it took approximately six hours total to get the two conscious people out of the trench.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group