City plans to remove rubble after beloved market destroyed in fire

DAYTON — The City of Dayton soon plans to remove a pile of debris that used to be a beloved meat market.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
We will hear from residents about what they want to see replace the debris this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘One more is too many;’ Family remembers woman killed in motorcycle crash
- Man dead after shooting at billiards hall in Ohio
- Chance of storms today, damaging winds, small hail possible
As previously reported by News Center 7, the rubble has been sitting at the 3500 block of Cornell Drive since a fire destroyed Cornell Meat King Supermarket last October.
The building was destroyed after crews decided it could not be saved, and they put up a fence to keep people out.
A judge told the owner, Safi Husman Ali, that the property had to be cleaned up.
But he missed a court appearance for a public nuisance related to the rubble.
The judge issued a bench warrant for Ali.
A regular customer told News Center 7 that the owner and his employees always treated him like family.
“I went every day. Every day, because I liked it, I knew everybody down there,” said Fred White.
Neighbors said that the wind blows some of the loose debris around the neighborhood.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group