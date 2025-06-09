City plans to remove rubble after beloved market destroyed in fire

DAYTON — The City of Dayton soon plans to remove a pile of debris that used to be a beloved meat market.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the rubble has been sitting at the 3500 block of Cornell Drive since a fire destroyed Cornell Meat King Supermarket last October.

The building was destroyed after crews decided it could not be saved, and they put up a fence to keep people out.

A judge told the owner, Safi Husman Ali, that the property had to be cleaned up.

But he missed a court appearance for a public nuisance related to the rubble.

The judge issued a bench warrant for Ali.

A regular customer told News Center 7 that the owner and his employees always treated him like family.

“I went every day. Every day, because I liked it, I knew everybody down there,” said Fred White.

Neighbors said that the wind blows some of the loose debris around the neighborhood.

We will update this story.

