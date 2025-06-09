Chance of storms today, damaging winds, small hail possible

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the area could see showers and thunderstorms at times today.
Storm Center 7 is TRACKING this weather pattern. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible this morning. Ritz says any storms should remain below severe limits.
Afternoon showers and storms will be scattered later today, almost isolated, according to Ritz.
“An isolated severe storm with damaging winds or with small hail is possible; the best chance will be southeast of Dayton,” she said.
Ritz added that these showers and storms should move faster than we saw over the weekend.
“Any heavy rain could cause flash flooding concerns due to excessive amounts from previous storms,” she stated.
Storm Center 7 is tracking the chance for poor air quality across the area this weekend due to wildfire smoke from Canada.
We will continue to update this story.
