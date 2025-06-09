Chance of storms today, damaging winds, small hail possible

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the area could see showers and thunderstorms at times today.

Storm Center 7 is TRACKING this weather pattern. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible this morning. Ritz says any storms should remain below severe limits.

Futurecast for Monday morning at 6 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

On the road for Monday morning and afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Afternoon showers and storms will be scattered later today, almost isolated, according to Ritz.

“An isolated severe storm with damaging winds or with small hail is possible; the best chance will be southeast of Dayton,” she said.

Weather Hazards Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz added that these showers and storms should move faster than we saw over the weekend.

Potential rainfall totals Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“Any heavy rain could cause flash flooding concerns due to excessive amounts from previous storms,” she stated.

Storm Center 7 is tracking the chance for poor air quality across the area this weekend due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

Wildfire smoke impacts Tuesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We will continue to update this story.

