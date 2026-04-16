City to place renewal levy on May ballot

TROTWOOD — Trotwood will ask voters to approve a renewal level this May.

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The city is asking residents to renew the existing 5.75 mill levy for five years.

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The levy is expected to provide an estimated tax revenue of over $1.2 million.

It will not have any additional costs for homeowners.

It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $122.14 per year.

The city said the renewal will help pay for road repairs, police services, maintain buildings, and more.

The election will take place on May 5.

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