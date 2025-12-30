City offices closed due to heating equipment issues

PIQUA — A local city had to close its offices for the well-being of its staff.
The City of Piqua announced it will be closed for the rest of the day on Tuesday due to heating equipment issues in the Municipal Government Complex.
Essential services provided by the City will continue.
Customers may use the SmartHub application by visiting piquaoh.smarthub.coop or calling 855.396.4222 to pay utility bills.
