City of Huber Heights to hold news conference today following ransomware attack

HUBER HEIGHTS — City of Huber Heights leaders will hold a news conference later today following Sunday night’s ransomware attack.

They still do not know the scale of the attack or if any residents’ personal information is at risk.

The press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. this afternoon with Mayor Jeff Gore and city manager Richard Dzik, the city announced on Thursday.

News Center 7 previously reported that the city’s IT Director resigned just nine days before the cyberattack.

The IT director put in his notice on October 3 and resigned one month later, according to city leaders.

The ransomware attack happened nine days after his resignation.

“I try very hard not to worry about it, all your information is compromised, and then you have to go through declassification,” John Re told News Center 7 on Thursday.

