Local

NWS team to survey storm damage across region today

By WHIO Staff

Severe Weather New Bremen Severe Weather New Bremen (iWitness 7)

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service (NWS) will conduct storm damage surveys today.

>>PHOTOS: Storm damage in the Miami Valley

Teams will be surveying areas affected by Tuesday’s storms.

The surveys may be limited due to additional severe weather and other concerns, the NWS said.

More information on the exact locations will be released later this morning.

>>Storm-related damage reported across Miami Valley

Anyone who witnessed weather-related damage is urged to report it to the NWS via designated reporting methods or by calling 937-383-0031.

We will continue to update this story.

Image 1 of 68

Severe Weather Greenville Severe Weather Greenville (iWitness 7)

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Most Read