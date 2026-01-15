City extends ban on new group homes

TROTWOOD — City leaders have extended a temporary moratorium on new group homes in Trotwood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City council members approved a resolution that extends the ban until June 30, 2026.

The ban was originally set to end in February of this year.

TRENDING STORIES:

The resolution indicates the moratorium is for “the acceptance for, and the issuance of, any new zoning permits for group homes in the City of Trotwood.”

The city has had a “significant increase” in group home applications, which has impacted various neighborhoods, organizations, and citizens in the city, according to city council records.

City leaders and the planning commission will use the temporary moratorium to review siting and standards for group homes in Trotwood.

These are homes for children who have been removed from their homes and are currently in the state’s care.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group