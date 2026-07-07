City, county officials team up to address homelessness in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — A new program is trying to get people off the street and into homes.

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Dayton city leaders and Montgomery County Commissioners talked about expanding their Downtown Street Outreach Program on Tuesday.

Ann Cash was walking by the announcement in downtown Dayton. She stopped because she could relate.

“I didn’t make enough money to be able to afford an apartment. I was working every day, but they want three times the amount of rent. You gotta have a certain credit score, and I didn’t have that, so I became homeless,” Cash said.

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Cash is not alone in that experience.

Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Committee found that 571 people are living without a home in the county.

On Tuesday, officials announced that they are expanding their outreach efforts to make downtown Dayton safer.

“The county is committing 50 percent of personnel costs totaling $97,000 in partnership with the city and Miami Valley Housing Opportunities,” Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice said.

City and county officials want more eyes on the plaza, so they installed more cameras.

“These cameras will provide real-time access to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police Department. Strengthening the response in the heart of downtown Dayton,” Rice said.

But some people said this effort to improve public safety is needed in other areas.

“If it’s just this area, no, they need them all down the whole strip. Homelessness is everywhere downtown,” Cash said.

The Street Outreach Program will also have two outreach workers stationed downtown.

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