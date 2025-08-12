City completes cleanup of homeless encampment considered ‘health and safety concern’

SPRINGFIELD — After months of work, a local city said it has finished removing what it called a health and safety concern.

Tom Gates’ family has been in the glass business for 78 years and has had an office in Springfield for nearly half that time.

His office has a view of the homeless encampment that is right across the railroad tracks.

Lately, he has watched city crews clear it out.

The city said it’s currently working on long-term solutions with the community:

“Addressing homelessness requires a collaborative effort,” Logan Cobbs, Director of Community Development in Springfield, said. “Local governments, nonprofits, service providers, and the community all have a role to play. We all must work together to find lasting solutions. No single entity can solve the problem alone. While immediate action, like supporting individuals in encampments, is important, we must also focus on long-term solutions such as increasing affordable housing, providing more mental health resources, and building a more resilient support system for those at risk of homelessness. That’s what we, as a community, are currently working on.”

