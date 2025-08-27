City breaks ground on warehouse expected to create over 165 jobs

TROY — Komyo America, Co. broke ground today on a new warehouse facility in Troy, which is expected to create over 165 jobs.

The new facility will be located next to the American Honda Motor Co. facility on Commerce Drive, between McKaig Avenue and South Stanfield Road.

The warehouse will be nearly 500,000 square feet and include 10,000 square feet of office space.

Komyo is an OEM parts distributor for Honda and a subsidiary of Honda Logistics.

The new warehouse in Troy will provide support for the Honda supply chain.

The groundbreaking event was attended by Hiroshi Shimizu, President of Honda Logistics, and Sammy Tom, Assistant VP at American Honda Motor Co. Yasundo Ono, VP at American Honda Motor Co., also spoke at the event, along with Ty Parshall, Project Director for Pepper Construction.

