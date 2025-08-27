Large police presence reported in Dayton neighborhood; SWAT on scene

DAYTON — A large police presence was reported in a Dayton neighborhood on Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 1:30 p.m. Dayton police were out with a wanted person in the 700 block of Westwood Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 4 hospitalized after crash involving state trooper in Greene County
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Harrison Township
- Neighbors voice concerns as construction begins on new housing development in Washington Township
Our News Center 7 crew saw at least eight cruisers on scene and officers in tactical gear.
Around 2:30 p.m., a SWAT vehicle arrived on scene.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group