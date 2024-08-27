City approves temporary ban on new gas stations, other developments

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek leaders have approved a temporary moratorium for certain businesses moving into the city.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Beavercreek City Council proposed and unanimously voted to accept the temporary ban at its meeting on Monday.

The ban includes businesses like gas stations, car wash facilities, restaurants, grocery stores, self-storage, warehouses, and carry-out and convenience stores.

It goes into effect immediately and will last until Nov. 30.

Multiple gas stations have recently opened or are under construction throughout the city, including two Sheetz locations.

The moratorium comes after the city proposed building another gas station at the corner of Grange Hall Road and Dayton-Xenia Road. The applicant wanting to build on that land, has since withdrawn their request.

As previously reported on News Center 7, Beavercreek residents have voiced their concerns over the amount of gas stations in the city.

Many say they are worried about the traffic these businesses will bring.

