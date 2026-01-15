City announces construction of single-family homes in popular neighborhood

TROTWOOD — A local city has announced the construction of new single-family homes.

The homes will be constructed in Trotwood’s Twin Creek neighborhood.

The city said the homes will be priced between $280,000 and $300,000.

“We are extremely excited about the investment being made in one of the city’s older neighborhoods,” said Trotwood Mayor Yvette F. Page. “This further confirms our economic development strategies are galvanizing housing growth, new jobs, and a stronger local economy.”

The new construction is expected to contribute to increased property values, neighborhood pride, and overall community vitality.

The city will provide additional details regarding construction timelines and availability as the project progresses.

