Cinemark launches Summer Movie Club, with tickets only $1.75

Cinemark is now offering a summer movie club with discounted tickets for certain movies and showtimes.

Movies such as The Bad Guys, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Shrek 2 and more will be available for only $1.75 per ticket.

Participating Cinemark theatres will host the Summer Movie Clubhouse on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. from the beginning of June through August 7. Some theatres will have additional clubhouse showtimes.

The Summer Movie Clubhouse also offers $1 off on kids’ snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos.

