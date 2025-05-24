Cinemark launches Summer Movie Club, with tickets only $1.75

Cinemark is now offering a summer movie club with discounted tickets for certain movies and showtimes.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Movies such as The Bad Guys, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Shrek 2 and more will be available for only $1.75 per ticket.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Kettering Health officials acknowledge impacts of cyber attack are ‘extremely frustrating’
- Airport weather equipment not working moments before plane crash that killed Dayton musician
- Dayton issues apology for ‘unexpected’ fireworks that sparked concerns
Participating Cinemark theatres will host the Summer Movie Clubhouse on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. from the beginning of June through August 7. Some theatres will have additional clubhouse showtimes.
The Summer Movie Clubhouse also offers $1 off on kids’ snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group