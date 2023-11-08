CINCINNATI — The elephant herd at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden just got bigger.

The zoo welcomed four new Asian elephants Sunday and shared a first look on social media today.

The two adult females and their young male calves are settling into their new home at Elephant Trek, which is the largest habitat the zoo has ever built, officials stated.

>> PHOTOS: Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 4 new elephants

SheRa, a 32-year-old female, is the mother to Kabir, a 6-year-old male, and Anak, a 20-year-old female. SheRa is also related to a current Cincinnati Zoo elephant, Schottzie.

Sanjay is a 5-year-old male and the son of Anak.

“We’ve been collaborating with the Dublin Zoo’s care team for more than a year and have spent a lot of time with our new residents in their former home,” Eric Duning, Cincinnati Zoo’s elephant team leader, said in a release on the zoo’s website.

The new elephants will be getting acclimated to Elephant Trek through the winter and will be introduced to the rest of the herd sometime before the new habitat opens to the public next summer.

