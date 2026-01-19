Cincinnati Reds shortstop rejects record contract offer, highest contract in franchise history

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Red shortstop’s future in Cincinnati may come to an end after rejecting a long-term extension offer.

Elly De La Cruz rejected an extension offer from the Reds that would have been the largest payday in the history of the franchise, according to our news partner, WCPO.

De La Cruz was offered a long-term extension last spring, but he said no, according to Manny Randhawa from MLB.com

He opted to decline the offer as he stays with the Reds and builds his career until he reaches arbitration eligibility in 2027.

“We engaged in Spring Training of 2025 and presented an offer,” Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall told MLB.com on Friday.

Krall said the offer would have been the largest contract in Red’s history.

The current largest contract in Reds’ history is former first baseman Joey Votto’s 10 year contract, which was a $225 million deal in 2012.

Juan Soto currently holds the MLB’s contract record when he signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets in 2024.

Soto’s deal broke the previous record set in 2023 when Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

