Cincinnati police shoot, kill man near Music Hall suspected in stabbing, chief says

CINCINNATI — Police on Thursday night shot to death a man suspected in a stabbing, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said.

The shooting occurred near Music Hall in the Over-the-Rhine section just north of the city’s downtown, the chief told our news partner WCPO.com.

Police initially were dispatched to a residence in the city’s Westwood neighborhood on a report of stabbing. A neighbor gave police a description of the suspect’s vehicle. A pursuit followed and ended with the suspect crashing near 12th and Elm, also north of downtown.

The suspect, toting a gun, ran to an area near Music Hall.

There, officers ordered the man to drop his firearm, the chief said. They fired, striking the man who died at the scene.

Theetge said the woman who was stabbed was in critical condition at a hospital.





