Cincinnati Cyclones postpone ECHL hockey games amid labor dispute

CINCINNATI — A hockey game in Cincinnati has been postponed because of an ongoing labor dispute in the East Coast Hockey League.

The Cincinnati Cyclones announced that their scheduled game at the Heritage Center has been postponed tonight amid the labor dispute, according to a team spokesperson.

The Cyclones are an ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA) announced that its ECHL membership served a strike notice.

The strike notice started tonight.

The Cyclones were scheduled to host the Kalamazoo Wings tonight at 7:30 p.m.

The team said that both teams will make every effort to make up the game, and additional details will be announced later, the spokesperson said.

Cincinnati’s next scheduled game is Saturday, Dec.27, at 7:30 p.m.

Visit this website to learn how anyone can get a refund for tickets to tonight’s game.

