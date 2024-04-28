Cincinnati area non-profit to help those impacted by deadly Great Plains tornadoes

Matthew 25: Ministries, the humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered near Cincinnati, is deploying its disaster response team to the Great Plains to assist those impacted by the deadly tornadoes.

Multiple tornadoes were reported, with the most destructive storms moving across locations in Nebraska, Iowa, and Oklahoma. Hundreds of buildings have been damaged or destroyed, trees and powerlines uprooted or knocked down, and thousands are without power.

Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit and a mobile shower trailer unit will also travel to the locations with Matthew 25.

Workers will distribute diapers and wipes, paper products, insect repellant and additional supplies including garbage bags, cleaning supplies and first aid and safety supplies to those impacted.

Teams are initially headed to Nebraska and Oklahoma, according to Matthew 25.

Matthew 25 is accepting donations of the following products at their facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242:

Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.

Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags etc.

They are also accepting monetary donations online or checks mailed to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242





