Child hospitalized, 2 apartment units sustain $50K in damages from apartment fire

HARRISON TWP. — A child is recovering after a kitchen fire in Montgomery County Tuesday night.

Harrison Township firefighters responded just after 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Palisades Drive, according to Fire Chief Mike Crist.

As previously reported by News Center 7, everyone got out of the apartment quickly. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.

Medics treated the child “for respiratory complications from smoke inhalation.”

The Red Cross was called to assist after the fire forced out residents in two apartment units, Chief Crist told News Center 7.

They are estimating $50,000 in damages from the fire.

Chief Crist said the fire was accidental and caused by unattended cooking.

