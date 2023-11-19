Child hit by 4-wheeler in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Editor’s note: A previous version of this story indicated this crash happened in Centerville. While the crash came through Centerville’s police dispatch, the crash was in West Carrollton.

A child was reportedly hit by a 4-wheeler Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:22 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Main Street, according to a Centerville police dispatcher.

The crash involved a 4-wheeler and a juvenile girl. The child’s age was not immediately made available.

The girl was transported from the scene to an area hospital, dispatchers confirmed.

We’re working to learn more.

