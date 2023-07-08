Chicken wing festival to kick off at Fraze Pavillion today

KETTERING — The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is back by popular demand at Kettering’s Fraze Pavillion.

The festival will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

The festival will feature a mix of local restaurants and food trucks including:

Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering

Archers Tavern Centerville

Buffalo’s Best

Eddie’s Roasted Corn on the Cob

El Meson

JA’s & Sweet-umms

Gourmet Grub Shack

Little Boijoin Asian Cuisine

Nick’s Restaurant

Pies & Pints Pizzeria

Romer’s Bar & Grill

The SmoQue House

Wing Time

There will also be live music in Lincoln Park beginning at 3 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the Fraze’s website here.

