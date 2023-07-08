Local

Chicken wing festival to kick off at Fraze Pavillion today

By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is back by popular demand at Kettering’s Fraze Pavillion.

The festival will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

The festival will feature a mix of local restaurants and food trucks including:

  • Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering
  • Archers Tavern Centerville
  • Buffalo’s Best
  • Eddie’s Roasted Corn on the Cob
  • El Meson
  • JA’s & Sweet-umms
  • Gourmet Grub Shack
  • Little Boijoin Asian Cuisine
  • Nick’s Restaurant
  • Pies & Pints Pizzeria
  • Romer’s Bar & Grill
  • The SmoQue House
  • Wing Time

There will also be live music in Lincoln Park beginning at 3 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the Fraze’s website here.

