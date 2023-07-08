Chicken wing festival to kick off at Fraze Pavillion today

KETTERING — The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is back by popular demand at Kettering’s Fraze Pavillion.
The festival will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
>> Dayton Mac N’ Cheese Fest returns to feed cheese lovers of Miami Valley
The festival will feature a mix of local restaurants and food trucks including:
- Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering
- Archers Tavern Centerville
- Buffalo’s Best
- Eddie’s Roasted Corn on the Cob
- El Meson
- JA’s & Sweet-umms
- Gourmet Grub Shack
- Little Boijoin Asian Cuisine
- Nick’s Restaurant
- Pies & Pints Pizzeria
- Romer’s Bar & Grill
- The SmoQue House
- Wing Time
There will also be live music in Lincoln Park beginning at 3 p.m.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit the Fraze’s website here.
©2023 Cox Media Group