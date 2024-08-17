Chicken nuggets, tenders recalled, could contain metal wire

Over 160,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tender products were recalled by the USDA due to the possibility of them containing metal pieces.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nuggets and tender items were produced on March 23, 2024.

>> Recall alert: Mamibaby, Cosy Nation baby loungers recalled

The recalled products are:

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25″ represented on the back of the package.

29-oz. (1.81-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25″ represented on the back of the package.

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed packages containing “BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25″ represented on the back of the package

The problem was discovered after consumer complaints about metal wire in the product, according to the USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to eating these products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703.









©2024 Cox Media Group