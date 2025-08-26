Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In Monday night’s drawing, one person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 16, 19, 34, 37, 64, and the powerball was 22. The powerplay multiplier was 3.

The location where the ticket was sold has not yet been announced.

No one won the $750 million jackpot, bringing the total jackpot to $815 million.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group