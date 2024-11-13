Check your tickets! Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100K sold in Miami Valley

DAYTON — A winning Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket was recently purchased in Dayton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
An Ohio Lottery player won $100,000 on a Holiday Lucky Times 10 scratch-off, according to the Ohio Lottery.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 dead after shooting at Dayton apartment complex
- Woman accused of hitting 2 people with UTV at country club arrested
- ‘We wanted jail time;’ Ex-DPS employee learns sentence after assaulting nonverbal child
The winning ticket was bought the ticket at S & S BP Gas Station at 3636 Germantown Street.
According to the Ohio Lottery, mandatory state and federal taxes will take out 28% of the winnings, leaving the player with $72,000.
Holiday Lucky Times is a $5 scratch-off with a top prize of $100,000.
As of Nov. 12, there are four top prizes left in the game.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]